Racializing Jesus | Episode- 108 Religionless Christianity Podcast

This week we discuss what happens when the professional race batters turn their attention on the church?

We have seen they have a winning playbook, It is currently working on the NFL.

If they decide to turn their attention to the church, can we withstand it?

In addition we look at the news as we always do, it's Superbowl week, the Olympics are going on and Big Eva lets us down.

If you enjoy the content, please drop us a comment and join us on social media through the links below.