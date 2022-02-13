Vaccine hub petting zoo set up to comfort sheepish teenagers

A vaccination centre in Epsom set up a petting zoo to reassure youngsters nervous about receiving their jab.

Catherine Frewbrown from GP Federations emphasises children "will remember" these vaccines and they want to make sure it's a "good experience".

This comes as the government reportedly toy with the idea of offering the jab to all 5-11 year olds, a move which public health expert Linda Bauld says needs to be "proportionate".

Report by Edwardst.

