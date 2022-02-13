Thank You Canadian Truckers
Thank You Canadian Truckers

This a song I wrote about 7 or 8 years ago, and it seems fitting for the moment we&apos;re living through.

So I made this Valentine&apos;s Day message of love and gratitude, and it&apos;s dedicated to all of the freedom LOVERS who have been fighting tyranny, especially the courageous Canadian truckers who are sacrificing everything for others.

Lastly, I would have loved to include images from Canada, but have no idea of how to properly license all of that.

So, there are only lyric cards and a few images that I was able to purchase licenses for.

It&apos;s really the song that I mean to express.

Godspeed!