Thank You Canadian Truckers

This a song I wrote about 7 or 8 years ago, and it seems fitting for the moment we're living through.

So I made this Valentine's Day message of love and gratitude, and it's dedicated to all of the freedom LOVERS who have been fighting tyranny, especially the courageous Canadian truckers who are sacrificing everything for others.

Lastly, I would have loved to include images from Canada, but have no idea of how to properly license all of that.

So, there are only lyric cards and a few images that I was able to purchase licenses for.

It's really the song that I mean to express.

Godspeed!