Justin Trudeau is guilty of TREASON!

My case for why Justin Trudeau is guilty of treason.

His half brother Kyle Kemper, an accomplished figure himself, accuses Trudeau of secretly serving the commands of foreign entities such as the World Economic Forum.

The mysterious WEF Founder Klaus Schwab, author of “The Great Reset”, admits it.

Trudeau implements Great Reset policies, shredding the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and betraying the trust invested in him as Prime Minister of Canada.