Americans and Canadians urged to leave Ukraine over fears of Russian invasion

Fearing a Russian invasion is imminent, the U.S. is the latest country to tell its citizens to leave Ukraine.
Canada has already done so, but Global Affairs says nearly 800 registered Canadians are still there.
Fearing a Russian invasion is imminent, the U.S. is the latest country to tell its citizens to leave Ukraine.
Canada has already done so, but Global Affairs says nearly 800 registered Canadians are still there.
Watch VideoThe United States is evacuating almost all of the staff from its embassy in Kyiv as Western intelligence officials warn..