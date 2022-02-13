Dentist for Kids with Cowboy Jack

Who is ready to learn about the dentist for kids with Cowboy Jack?

Cowboy Jack is in Georgetown, Texas and is ready to learn about the dentist with Dr. Kenny of Georgetown Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics - a dentist for kids!

Cowboy Jack is going to show you all the tools the dentist uses, what to expect, and how much fun it can be while we learn about the dentist together!

Huge thank you to Georgetown Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics for having us!

Did anyone notice Dr. Kenny looks a little familiar?

Gee that's strange...ohh wait he's Cowboy Jack's big brother!!!