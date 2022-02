Made in Korea: Best Ration Heater Ever!!!

This review is a commercial ration with most of the ROK Military rations.

It was extremely delicious with a nice spicy sauce.

Korea make hands down the BEST ration heater on the market anywhere.

Huge thanks to DUBC for sending this to me and Jinsangdo in Korea .

I have to get me more of these!

