Cancer Exploding in the Boosted

On today’s episode of the Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane reveals the incredible evidence flowing in on the emerging cancer diagnoses in the jabbed, now overwhelmed by the exploding cancers in the boosted and in the 2nd segment Dr. Jane explains how HIV proteins are embedded in all the bioweapon injections mRNA codes that integrate with your own DNA that could be setting the stage for even more disability and death from the shots falsely referred to as C-19 vaccines.

The show closes on a fun note with a visit from Clay Clark to update everyone on the ReAwaken America Tour and much more!