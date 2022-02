Govt: We defend NATO open door policy if Ukraine aim to join

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis says the government "absolutely" defends NATO's "open door policy" should Ukraine wish to join in the future.

He explains the UK "hope" Russian Preisdent Putin is "true to his word" and doesn't invade Ukraine, but are "realistic" that the opposite may come true.

Report by Edwardst.

