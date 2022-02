DR BILL DEAGLE IN 2006 - EVERYTHING WHAT HAPPENS NOW - COMPLETE 5 PARTS.+

This is the most important and comprehensive video you will ever see on the new world order.

Dr. Deagle is a highly intelligent whistle-blower with info that you need to know about nutrition, extraterrestrials, new world order, moon base, mars colony, deep underground military bases, super soldiers, gmo, illuminati, 4th dimensional workings, 911, avian flu, the electronic cage, meeting the challenges of wellness in a toxic world and even modified attack baboons!