Eye's Relaxation Video Shote

North America is home to an incredibly diverse range of birds, from the majestic national icon—the bald eagle—to the remarkably resilient whooping crane.

More than 800 bird species occur in the United States.

Some live here year-round, others migrate here seasonally, and some just stop in on their migratory routes to other countries.

Of these birds, dozens are listed on the U.S. endangered species list, facing threats such as climate change, habitat loss, pollution, and invasive species.

The National Wildlife Federation works to defend the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, which provides protections for more than a thousand species.