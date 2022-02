Nobel Prize Winner Says: HIV-Aids Can Be Cured by Proper Nutrition

Luc Montagnier, a 2008 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine winner, revealed that HIV could be cured through proper nutrition alone.

This is in contrast to Fauci's statement that you need medication or vaccinations.

As the host say, "There's no money in nutrition".

That is why we have had no idea what the truth is.