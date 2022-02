Justice Sotomayor Blocks NYC School Teachers’ Appeal on City Vaccine Mandate from Going to SCOTUS

Justice Sotomayor blocked NYC’s school teachers’ appeal on their injunction to the city’s vaccine mandate because of it not having any actual religious exemption to it.

What the city did was make it so if any supposed religious leader from your particular faith has said to get the jab, you cannot and will not get an exemption to getting it.

This is when legal precedence makes it clear that isn’t how things work.

Which is why the teachers sought injunctive relief.