Police Arrest Peaceful Protesters Who Remained at US-Canada Bridge

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Police moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters near the busiest U.S.-Canadian border crossing on Sunday, trying to end a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions that has hurt the economy of both nations even as they held back from a crackdown on a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa.

Https://news.yahoo.com/blockades-canada-us-border-continue-123217359.html