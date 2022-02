Defence Secretary Says Ukraine Invasion is 'Highly Likely'

Leaders in the UK, US and other Western countries have said that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent.

But many Ukrainians - who have already faced eight years of war - are refusing to accept this as their future, and Putin still denies that he has any plans to send troops in.

Report by Braybrooks.

