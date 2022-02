London Bar Floor Collapses: Caught On Camera

A London bar’s mezzanine floor has collapsed, injuring 13 people.

Tom Marsland, who was on the mezzanine when the floor caved in, described the moment.

Firefighters rescued seven people who were trapped on what was left of the mezzanine after the incident.

Four people have been taken to hospital, three with serious injuries.

Report by Braybrooks.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn