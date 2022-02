Freedom Convoy Updates From Around the World! 2/13/22

Aaaaand the Canadians STILL aren't backing down!

Even though Trudeau came out and condescendingly told them they had made their point and it was time to "go home"- they aren't budging.

With looming threats of arrest and more, these patriots are proving that they will stand for freedom no matter the cost.

Their tenacity is spreading world wide- join us as we go around the world with updates from countries big and small standing against tyranny!