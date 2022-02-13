Police moved in clear protesters and vehicles remaining at the Ambassador Bridge blockade this morning, with at least two arrest

Police moved in clear protesters and vehicles remaining at the Ambassador Bridge blockade this morning, with at least two arrests made today in Windsor.
Concrete barriers have been brought in along Huron Church Road
Police Move In To Clear The Road Leading To The Ambassador Bridge Freedom Convoy Blockade. Several protesters were arrested..
Watch VideoA judge on Friday ordered protesters at the Ambassador Bridge over the U.S.-Canadian border to end the 5-day-old..