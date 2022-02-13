R2D Seattle Q&A

Join us for our Q&A for R2D Seattle 2019!
We will be taking questions from the viewers, so please feel free to ask questions in live chat!
Join us for our Q&A for R2D Seattle 2019!
We will be taking questions from the viewers, so please feel free to ask questions in live chat!
We went to go see the Raised to Deliver 2019 location in Seattle, WA and it's going to be amazing. We are really excited..
Part of what makes travel so intriguing is the life experience you collect along the way. One man is taking that to the extreme...