Caesars Sportsbook Super Bowl 2022 Commercial with Peyton Manning

Watch the Caesars Sportsbook “Sit Down Dinner” Super Bowl 2022 commercial starring J.B.
Smoove, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning.
Watch the Caesars Sportsbook “Sit Down Dinner” Super Bowl 2022 commercial starring J.B.
Smoove, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning.
The Miami Heat guard joined SI’s Jarrel Harris to talk about starring in a Super Bowl commercial with Peyton Manning, Serena..
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Serena Williams is normally the one participating in a major championship matchup, but the seven-time..