Youtube Crimes

This is the video that Youtube is running ads on for the record label that owned the Stevie Wonder song that you hear being performed.

Keep in mind that the Banshee Moon channel was demonetized but yeah, they will allow record labels to run ads on our her channel.

She is deemed unworthy to make money because of her conservative views but Youtube and the record labels will monetize some of her videos for gain and cut her out.

That to us is criminal.