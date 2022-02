Since 2013, Darcy Waller has supplemented with Beta Glucan as part of the Bill Henderson Protocol

Darcy explains that if you have not taken 500mg Beta Glucan, then you need to take it in order to Boost Your Immune System to a Whole Other Level!

Darcy boosted her Glucan Dosage to prepare for surgery in order to speed up her recovery and ensure a healthy prognosis.

Her immune System has not been this strong in over a decade.

She found the Beta Glucan from Transfer Point recommended in the Bill Henderson Protocol featured in the Book Cancer-Free: Your Guide to Non-Toxic, Gentle Healing