Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Movie Trailer

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: In Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before.

Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Directed by Sam Raimi starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg release date May 6, 2021 (in theaters)