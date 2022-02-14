Thomas Renz | The Coverup Phase Has Begun, The Evidence Will Bring Down Big Pharma & Fauci

"Attorney Thomas Renz is the lead Attorney in several major cases brought in Ohio, New Mexico, Maine, and Nationally against the CDC and DHHS regarding the COVID-19 lockdowns, mask mandates, business closures, false PCR data, fraudulent death numbers and more.

Thomas begins the conversation discussing DOD database and how they are tracking the effects of the vaccine.

Big Pharma has been forced to produce the documentation in 6-8 months.

Big Pharma, the [DS] are now trying to cover it all up, the coverup always gets you in the end.