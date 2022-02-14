David Rodriguez - Heavy Weight Champ Becomes Suicidal and Wants to Die

He was an undefeated boxer with a knockout punch, 36-0, and headed for the heavyweight championship of the world—until an attempted murder left him with hundreds of stitches in his throat, a permanently scarred face, and a broken spirit.

Now, David Rodriguez tells of his journey back from the brink of despair.

With a no-holds-barred style that reflects his boxer's craft, Rodriguez reveals the thorny, turbulent past that pushed him not only to the forefront of his sport, but also into destructive behavior, addiction, and thoughts of suicide—and ultimately to redemption as an advocate for bullied kids.