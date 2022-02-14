Clinton Operatives Spied on Trump Whitehouse, Canadian Police Move In, Paradigm Shifting

In a stunning revelation from the Durham investigation it is revealed that Hillary Clintons campaign employed people from Perkins Coie to try and show President Trump was connected to Russia via Alfa Bank, they also spied on his internet traffic after he became president.

Windsor Ontario police move in on protesters in Canada.

The Ambassador Bridge was cleared for a time although it remains unclear if it is fully opened yet, it appears Truckers may have moved back in to positions to block it yet again.

More information is coming out about the information from Bryan Geels.

Feds warn against untimely release of secret Georgia Audit.

Momentum is growing in six different counties in Wisconsin for Speaker Vos to resign.

How deeply involved is Jake Sullivan with the past dealings of Hillary Clinton.

Ghisaline Maxwell cannot keep motion for retrial under wraps.

Turkish Government wants its people to sell their gold.

Who gets to decide what's "misinformation"?

