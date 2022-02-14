US: Prepared for diplomacy & other scenarios over Ukraine crisis | World Latest English News | WION

Joe Biden warned Russian president Vladimir Putin that the US would impose swift and severe costs on Russia if his forces invaded Ukraine.
The warning comes as US officials say a Russian invasion could begin "at any time."
As tensions over Ukraine are ramping up, the West fears of full-fledged invasion. Russia is moving large number of troops to its..