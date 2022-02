Biden taking us to the Brink of war, and no one knows why, Even him!.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is insistent that Russia will invade Ukraine.

What is this insistence based on?

We have absolutely no idea, we're being told to trust them, to take their word for it, while they refuse to provide any intelligence on the matter.

We've been through this before, don't forget the WMD fiasco, A lie that got us into a 20 year war.

This won't be a 20 year war, Putin's plan A is the nuclear option.