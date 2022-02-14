Polestar 2 Arctic Circle Video

Polestar engineers its vehicles in extreme conditions in various places around the world – from the searing heat of Arizona in the United States to the bitter cold of northern Sweden.

As a Swedish premium EV manufacturer, it is this especially cold environment where Polestar’s engineering expertise comes to the fore and sets the brand apart.

Executed within the Arctic Circle at over 66-degrees north, Polestar’s intense winter testing programme runs for 15 weeks from December to March every year and sees teams of engineers pushing prototypes – and themselves – to the limit.

Not only harsh on mechanical components, the immense cold has also pushed Polestar engineers in testing the car in very challenging conditions – even in temperatures as low as -35 degrees Celsius.