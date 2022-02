Stellantis Spotlight February 11, 2022

"Stellantis Spotlight" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at Stellantis.

The top stories for the week ending February 11, 2022, include Alfa Romeo debuts the all-new 2023 Tonale, Ram Truck announces Ram Revolution, its journey to build the new Ram 1500 battery-electric vehicle, and Ram Truck reveals the new Built to Serve special-edition Ram 1500 trucks to honor first responders.