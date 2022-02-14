‘Freedom Convoy’ Rally in Belgium’s La Louviere Before Hitting Road to Brussels

Protesters gather in Belgium’s La Louviere, inspired by the Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ movement, and prepare to leave for Brussels.
Meanwhile, capital authorities have banned some vehicles from entering the city in a bid to stop the protest.
Protesters gather in Belgium’s La Louviere, inspired by the Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ movement, and prepare to leave for Brussels.
Meanwhile, capital authorities have banned some vehicles from entering the city in a bid to stop the protest.
Watch VideoParis police fired tear gas Saturday against a handful of demonstrators on the Champs-Elysees Avenue who defied a police..
European protesters have gathered on the outskirts of Brussels to rally against COVID-19 restrictions and vaccination calls. The..