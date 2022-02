Alexandra Rodriguez “Homecoming Weekend” Red Carpet Fashion | Night Two

Https://www.maximotv.com Broll footage: Alexandra Rodriguez on the red carpet at the ‘Homecoming Weekend’ pop-up bash kicking off the Super Bowl LVI.

Hosted by The h.wood Group & Revolve, presented by Places.co and Flow.com, produced by Uncommon Entertainment.

This mega event was held at the Pacific Design Center, on Friday, February 12th, 2022 in Los Angeles, California USA.

“This video is available in HQ for editorial use only - Broadcast TV, online and worldwide use” ©MaximoTV