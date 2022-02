Another NEW CLAIM from Grace Tame she was a victim of Isolation Feminism VS Logic

During her speech at the National Press Club with Brittany Higgins, Grace Tame used the opportunity to make more allegations against Nicolaas Bester, Scott Morrison/LNP Party, her former School St Michael's Collegiate School.

One of the new allegations that she has never ever made before was that Nicolaas Bester used Isolation.

Grace Tame seems to be going through the Feminists Power and Control Wheel and naming the things on there one by one.