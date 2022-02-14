Carroll Quigley, Savior of Clown World - part 5

In today's installments I finish the 1975 WaPo article on Quigley and the Birchers, and move on to a much more recent blog by a Quigleyite neo-Bircher critiquing that article and in doing so displaying his own blind spots and spin re the JBS and the debt he himself owes to them for manufacturing the story he believes and promotes.

Included in this is a look at the Birchers' promotion of the Illuminati as the grand secret society of conspiracists, and their dishonest efforts to ethnically-cleanse the story which they inherited of Those Who Shall Not Be Mentioned today.