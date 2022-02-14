God is good all the time 438: God's Word=Factual not Fanciful

When we are looking to understand the Word of God we have to remember context of things this means the audience this was originally intended for, the history behind the time period, the genre of the writing (poem, law, history etc.).

And we also have to understand possibilities against probabilities or facts that are apparent against fantasy.

God is the god of art and literature for sure but we also have to know that all things are based in God's TRUTH.

So we need to look at a few things as we interpret what God is telling us in His Word to us.

Join me as I look at what this means to the understanding of God's Word.