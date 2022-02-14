Ukrainian ambassador clarifies NATO remarks

Ukraine's ambassador to Britain on Monday (February 14) clarified earlier remarks about possibly dropping a bid for NATO membership, saying that the former Soviet republic would not be reconsidering its attempt to join the military alliance.
Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko told the BBC Ukraine was willing to be “flexible” about joining the alliance, but later walked back..