Minister warns Russian attack 'could be very close'

Armed Forces Minister James Heappey has warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine "could be very close indeed", as he urged Britons to leave the country as soon as possible.

"There is real urgency to the travel advice … that's not because we think necessarily that President Putin has made the decision, but all of the forces are now in place whereby at the moment that he does, things could move so quickly thereafter that we'd be able to give no further warning to UK citizens," he said.

Report by Buseld.

