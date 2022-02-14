Minister: Quitting over partygate would be ‘self-indulgent’

Armed Forces Minister James Heappey has said it would be “self-indulgent” to quit Boris Johnson’s government over Downing Street parties given the current crisis in Ukraine.

He said: “Of course I’m disappointed that we are in a place where so many constituents have their doubts over the prime minister and this government, but I have to put all of that to one side … my focus is very much on what’s going on here at the MoD.” Report by Buseld.

