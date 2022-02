R.I.P. Ivan Reitman

Director producer Ivan Reitman passed away last night at the age of 75.

Ivan Reitman the best-known directing the 1984 classic Ghostbusters and it's sequel.

Most recently he produced his son film Ghostbusters afterlife.

He was a frequent collaborator actor comedian Bill Murray.

Other film credits include National Lampoon's Animal House.

The animated classic heavy metal.

Twins.

Meatballs.

And known for producing National Lampoon's radio show