Labour: 'Action needs to be taken' if PM broke the law

Shadow Policing Minister Sarah Jones has called for Tory MPs to oust Boris Johnson if it transpires he broke the law by attending gatherings in Downing Street during Covid lockdown.

The Labour frontbencher said: "Leadership matters … it's not normal for a prime minister to be investigated by the police, it's not normal for him to mislead the House so action needs to be taken." Report by Buseld.

