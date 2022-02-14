Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

After a chilly weekend, highs will be back around 20 today with partly cloudy skies and light winds.

Tonight, lows will be back in the single digits with partly cloudy skies.

Highs will climb Tuesday into the upper 20s and lower 30s with mostly cloudy weather.

The warmest day of the week will be on Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s.

Some light rain showers will develop along a strong cold front that will turn any rain over to some light snow.

A dusting to an inch of accumulation is possible.

Thursday through Saturday, temperatures will remain in the lower to mid 20s.

We will get back into the lower to mid 30s by the end of the weekend with dry weather.