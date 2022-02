LATEST ON UKRAINE AND RUSSIA TENSIONS

How the Ukraine Crisis Developed, and Where It Might Be Headed.

Moscow has amassed an estimated 100,000 troops along Ukraine's border but denies any intent to invade.

The White House has warned that an invasion could happen at any time, and could begin with bombing from the air.

Russia characterized such allegations as "provocative speculation".

Mr Zelensky said that if Western powers had any firm evidence of an impending invasion, he had yet to see it.