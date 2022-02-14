RUSSIA UKRAINE POSSIBLE INVASION 2/12/2022 VIDEO#2
Kiev Mayor Klitschko announces preparations to evacuate Kiev
PRAVDA
Kiev authorities have created special committees to prepare for the evacuation of the population in the event of Russia's..
RUSSIA UKRAINE POSSIBLE INVASION 2/12/2022 VIDEO#2
Kiev authorities have created special committees to prepare for the evacuation of the population in the event of Russia's..
As the threat of Russia possibly carrying an incursion into Ukraine looms, the United States has painted the most ominous of the..