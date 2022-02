PM: Russian invasion possible in 'next 48 hours'

Boris Johnson has said Russia could be planning to invade Ukraine "as early as in the next 48 hours", as he urged allies to move away from dependence on Russian energy.

"What we need to do is make sure President Putin understands the economic consequences, the political consequences of doing this," he said.

Report by Buseld.

