Episode 20: UNRESTRICTED WARFARE - "The Battle Is Real" with Pastor Gregory R. Reid

Is Satan real?

Are there evil spirits?

Are demons and evil spirits the same?

Have you ever wondered if spiritual warfare is real, or is it something like karma?

We are in the battle for the soul of humanity - literally.

Join me as we meet with Pastor Gregory R.

Reid is a spiritual warfare warrior.

We all need to be prepared for battle, or we will be a casualty of this war.