PM pays tribute to Cressida Dick's 'remarkable' service

Boris Johnson has paid tribute to former Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick for the "remarkable role" she played in policing.

Dame Cressida resigned last week after failing to satisfy London Mayor Sadiq Khan that she was doing enough to tackle discrimination within the Met.

The prime minister said: "I thank her for all her service … I wouldn't want any other issues to cloud what I think overall is a very considerable record of public service to this country." Report by Buseld.

