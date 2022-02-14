Ring of Power

According to the daughter of a 33rd Degree Freemason, we've been intentionally lied to about many important things.

This well-researched documentary exposes the global criminal network that's currently enslaving every human being on this planet, revealing who really wears the Ring of Power.

She also takes you back through time, from the mystery schools of ancient Egypt, all the way to the 9/11 PSYOP, undoing a lot of what we thought was true according to the revisionist history that we're taught in the slave indoctrination centers we call "public schools." She points directly at the real power structures that have been perched top of humanity for the past 4,000 years.