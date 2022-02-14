Starmer: PM 'knew what he was doing' with Savile slur

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has said politicians "all have a duty" to de-escalate public discourse, after he received death threats following Boris Johnson's false claim that he failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile.

"The prime minister knew what he was doing when he introduced that slur … words have consequences, but I do not want to turn this into an issue about myself because very many politicians receive abuse and threats," he said.

Report by Buseld.

