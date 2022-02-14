Germany's Scholz demands urgent 'signs of de-escalation' from Moscow

Scholz's two-day trip to Kyiv and Moscow comes after his government was criticised for refusing to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine or spell out which sanctions it would support against Russia.
