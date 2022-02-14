Covid-19 Vaccination using event staff(non-medically licensed)

This event(www.cactuscon.com) was held February 4 at the mesa convention center) and 5(marriott behind center) 2022 first at the mesa convention center then the following day at the marriott behind the center(the center must have asked them to leave) this also more notices of liability proof; i was not the only one who had this happen to.

Governor Ducey and AZ state has no mandates, how can a private company holding a free public event; be allowed to get away with this.

Using both public and private facilities.

States rights versus federal versus corporations, not good ask them why they did this.

Also the "AG has filed 2022-0412 which is a unrelated case"......also friends inside this event volunteering both days at both locations; who are not vaccinated and do not have any legal or illegal proof to display where there for the whole event, NDA will apply to protect them from retaliation.